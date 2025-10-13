Comparing ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD) and Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND)

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLSD – Get Free Report) and Vyome (NASDAQ:HIND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Vyome”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReShape Lifesciences $610,000.00 0.00 -$81.15 million N/A N/A Vyome $8.01 million 0.42 -$7.13 million ($433.08) -0.01

Risk and Volatility

Vyome has higher revenue and earnings than ReShape Lifesciences.

ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vyome has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.1% of Vyome shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Vyome shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ReShape Lifesciences and Vyome’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReShape Lifesciences -668.58% -163.22% -52.10% Vyome -69.71% -216.95% -69.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ReShape Lifesciences and Vyome, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 0.00 Vyome 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vyome has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 195.86%. Given Vyome’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vyome is more favorable than ReShape Lifesciences.

Summary

Vyome beats ReShape Lifesciences on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. The company's product portfolio includes ReShape vBloc, a therapy that enables patients to feel full and eat less by intermittently blocking hunger signals on the vagus nerve; ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy; and Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in October 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Vyome

