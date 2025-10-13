Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) vs. Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Financial Comparison

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 17.78% 2.38% 1.87% Jaguar Mining -17.87% 1.41% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and Jaguar Mining”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $176.28 million 20.28 $14.29 million $0.12 101.00 Jaguar Mining $158.63 million 2.27 -$1.29 million ($0.32) -14.06

Sandstorm Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Jaguar Mining. Jaguar Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sandstorm Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Jaguar Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Sandstorm Gold pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jaguar Mining pays out -9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Jaguar Mining is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jaguar Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sandstorm Gold and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 1 3 4 0 2.38 Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus price target of $10.15, suggesting a potential downside of 16.25%. Given Sandstorm Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sandstorm Gold is more favorable than Jaguar Mining.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats Jaguar Mining on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine. The company has a portfolio of 243 streams and royalties. It primarily has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, Paraguay, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, Fiji, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc., a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. It also owns the Paciência Gold Mine complex. Jaguar Mining Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

