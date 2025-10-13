CME Group Inc. $CME Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $377,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 256.9% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,043 shares of company stock worth $3,527,956. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CME stock opened at $271.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.29.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $276.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.