Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $307.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.29.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $271.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $221.62 and a one year high of $286.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.71%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,108.84. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

