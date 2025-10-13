Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $111.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $103.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $127.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $118.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

In other Prologis news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

