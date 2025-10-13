Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) versus United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Head-To-Head Review

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI – Get Free Report) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Shineco and United Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shineco -380.55% -79.89% -33.01% United Therapeutics 40.36% 18.73% 16.49%

Risk & Volatility

Shineco has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shineco $9.60 million 0.05 -$22.45 million N/A N/A United Therapeutics $2.88 billion 6.90 $1.20 billion $25.62 17.17

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Shineco.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Shineco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Shineco shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of United Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Shineco and United Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shineco 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67

United Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $457.21, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Given United Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Therapeutics is more favorable than Shineco.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Shineco on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shineco

Shineco, Inc., through its subsidiaries, processes and distributes agricultural produce. It also engages in the growing and cultivation of mulberry trees and silkworm cocoons; distribution of fruit business; and processing and distribution of silk and silk fabrics, as well as other by-products. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients. It also markets and sells Unituxin (dinutuximab) injection, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Remunity Pump, which contains a pump and separate controller for Remodulin. In addition, the company engages in developing RemoPro and Ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; Aurora-GT, a gene therapy product to rebuild the blood vessels in the lungs; and Nebulized Tyvaso, for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, as well as xenografts, which are development-stage organ products. It has licensing and collaboration agreements with DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of treprostinil; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder and the Dreamboat device; and Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop Ralinepag. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

