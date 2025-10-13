Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF $RSPA

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Free Report) by 237.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,839,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 715.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 56,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF by 1,005.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 45,213 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,460,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Stock Down 2.1%

NYSEARCA:RSPA opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $467.40 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (RSPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection RSPA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Income Advantage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.