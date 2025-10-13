Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF $SSXU

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF (NYSEARCA:SSXU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of SSXU opened at $33.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of -1.02. Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $34.60.
About Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Microsoft 365 Premium Marks the Next Phase of AI Monetization
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Could Target’s Week of Discounts Come Full Circle for Investors?
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Reasons to Buy Sprouts Farmers Market Ahead of Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF (NYSEARCA:SSXU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.