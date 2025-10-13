Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF $SSXU

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF (NYSEARCA:SSXU – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,929 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 3.07% of Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of SSXU opened at $33.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $36.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of -1.02. Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Get Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF alerts:

About Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF

(Free Report)

See Also

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector International ETF (SSXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed equity fund-of-funds that aims to outperform its benchmark by over and underweighting geographic regions outside of the US.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF (NYSEARCA:SSXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan Smart Sector International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.