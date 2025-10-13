Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lifted by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $216.37 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,597,911 shares of company stock worth $2,652,463,783. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

