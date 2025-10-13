Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,479 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. $RYAN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 21.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Patrick G. Ryan bought 276,634 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340,706.56. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 13,699,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,205,874.56. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

RYAN opened at $55.18 on Monday. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 48.70%. The firm had revenue of $855.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

