NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 651,924 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.9% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares in the company, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,801,587 shares of company stock worth $673,950,484 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $183.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

