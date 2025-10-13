Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,597,911 shares of company stock worth $2,652,463,783. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $216.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

