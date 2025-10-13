Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Holdings Lessened by Forefront Wealth Management Inc.

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 6.4% of Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of AMZN opened at $216.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $225.94 and its 200 day moving average is $211.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,597,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,463,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.26.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

