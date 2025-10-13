NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 336,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,080 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 9.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $53,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $315,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 61,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total value of $14,265,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,170,210.60. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,801,587 shares of company stock worth $673,950,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $183.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.16 and a 200 day moving average of $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $195.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

