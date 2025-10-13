NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Position Boosted by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.8% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $64,976,521,000 after acquiring an additional 382,231,120 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 206,794,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,412,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.40, for a total transaction of $5,380,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 2,883,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,632,112.80. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.20, for a total transaction of $14,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 70,558,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,420,170,210.60. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,801,587 shares of company stock worth $673,950,484 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.9%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.16 on Monday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.