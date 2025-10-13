Eastern Bank Has $68,000 Stake in TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM

Eastern Bank lowered its position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXNM. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TXNM Energy by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,658,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on TXNM Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.04.

Shares of NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.06.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. TXNM Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of ($1,163.74) million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

