Eastern Bank Sells 350 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $369,612,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,154 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,726,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,013,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. This trade represents a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.26 and its 200 day moving average is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.370 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -535.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

