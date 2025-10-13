Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 32.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,052,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,799,000 after buying an additional 2,680,567 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 827.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,259 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,264,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,664,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9,236.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 691,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 684,157 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $34.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $102.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,947,878.24. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Glj Research lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and thirteen have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

