Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Penguin Solutions were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the first quarter worth $779,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Shares of PENG stock opened at $21.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

In other news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $1,575,389.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,145.73. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $463,203.24. This represents a 10.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

