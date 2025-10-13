Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $102,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPE. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,521,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,199,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,584,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.45. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 3.77%.The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $4,171,649.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,585,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,690,721.78. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.