Stellantis N.V. $STLA Stake Lessened by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,768 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 422.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 54.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STLA shares. BNP Paribas raised Stellantis to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research lowered Stellantis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $11.75 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Stellantis Trading Down 7.2%

NYSE:STLA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Stellantis N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Stellantis Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

