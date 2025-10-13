Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Takes $59,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $30,000. Disciplina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $56.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $120.56. The company has a market cap of $254.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 billion. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Rothschild Redb raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

