JNBA Financial Advisors Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 37.7% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $594,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,495,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $413.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. China Renaissance reissued a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $247.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Glj Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.67.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

