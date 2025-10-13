U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.67.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $413.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.97 and a 200-day moving average of $328.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.11 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 239.01, a PEG ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

