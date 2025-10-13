hVIVO (LON:HVO) Trading Up 11.6% – Here’s Why

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) shares were up 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.90 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.70 ($0.10). Approximately 2,959,781 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 2,936,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.90 ($0.09).

Several analysts have recently commented on HVO shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 21 price objective on shares of hVIVO in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reduced their target price on hVIVO from GBX 35 to GBX 25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 23.

The company has a market cap of £54.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,022.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. hVIVO had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 25.96%. Equities analysts predict that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current year.

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

