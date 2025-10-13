1,230 Shares in AAON, Inc. $AAON Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 613.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in AAON by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AAON by 987.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AAON by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $758,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,271.64. The trade was a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Douglas Eason sold 12,003 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $1,021,215.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,009.08. This represents a 69.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $99.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.00 and a 12-month high of $144.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.33.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.70%.The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on AAON shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

