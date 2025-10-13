380 Shares in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK Acquired by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,922 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,812. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.68.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $333.79 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.00 and a 1 year high of $360.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.79 and its 200-day moving average is $315.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

