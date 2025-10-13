iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL is ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $20,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 151.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL opened at $190.99 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $148.34 and a one year high of $187.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

