Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 9,730 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,809,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,815,000 after acquiring an additional 595,377 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 17,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,606,000 after buying an additional 1,235,219 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after buying an additional 949,699 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,271,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,936,000 after buying an additional 326,580 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after buying an additional 1,360,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.27 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $56.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.49 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

