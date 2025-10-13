Wells Financial Advisors INC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Wells Financial Advisors INC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $294.70 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $306.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

