Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO is Stephens Consulting LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 9.3% of Stephens Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $39,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,672,000 after buying an additional 458,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,839,000 after buying an additional 124,452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,997,000 after buying an additional 4,089,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,183,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,243,000 after buying an additional 403,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

