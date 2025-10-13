Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE Stake Trimmed by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $495,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 419,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.43 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.