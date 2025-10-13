Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 11.6% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after buying an additional 828,835 shares during the period. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,815,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 286.8% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 542,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,260,000 after purchasing an additional 402,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $470.44 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $488.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.01. The stock has a market cap of $190.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

