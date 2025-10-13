Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $286.27 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.23.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.