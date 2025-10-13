iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.55. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

