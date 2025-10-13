Wealth Architects LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Architects LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $86.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

