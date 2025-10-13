Meritage Portfolio Management Buys 1,279 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 794,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,070,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 156,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 1,296.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resideo Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on REZI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

REZI opened at $40.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.23. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 10.52%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.870 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Resideo Technologies

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $115,155.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 60,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,096,321.25. The trade was a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R bought 228,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.63 per share, with a total value of $7,686,909.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,270,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,294,784.42. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,545,693 shares of company stock worth $194,098,517 and sold 133,231 shares worth $4,025,742. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

