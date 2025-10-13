NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF $SLYG

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 669,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,961 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $59,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,589,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,950,000 after acquiring an additional 458,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,773,000 after acquiring an additional 235,593 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 350,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,052,000 after acquiring an additional 234,403 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 188,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,035,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,931,000 after acquiring an additional 66,797 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.8%

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.62 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

