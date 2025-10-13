Aflac Incorporated $AFL Stock Holdings Lifted by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AFL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Aflac in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Aflac Stock Down 0.4%

AFL stock opened at $110.78 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $115.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. Aflac had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 52.61%.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 12th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $102,570.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,019.85. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

