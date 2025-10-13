Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $185.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.