Courage Miller Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.51 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

