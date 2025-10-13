Comparing Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) & CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) and CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acacia Research and CorVel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 1 0 0 0 1.00 CorVel 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorVel has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -2.60% 1.33% 1.00% CorVel 10.98% 32.31% 18.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Acacia Research and CorVel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

86.7% of Acacia Research shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of CorVel shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Acacia Research shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of CorVel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acacia Research and CorVel”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $122.31 million 2.65 -$36.06 million ($0.06) -56.00 CorVel $895.59 million 4.16 $95.17 million $1.94 37.45

CorVel has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Research. Acacia Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CorVel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CorVel beats Acacia Research on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Research

(Get Free Report)

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon. Acacia operates its businesses based on three key principles of people, process, and performance and has built a management team with demonstrated expertise in research, transactions and execution, and operations and management.

About CorVel

(Get Free Report)

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions. In addition, it provides a range of patient management services, such as claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, and life care planning, as well as processing of claims for self-insured payors with respect to property and casualty insurance. The company offers solutions to employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. CorVel Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.