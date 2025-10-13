Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $59,000 Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. $HOUS

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 111.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 52.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,682,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 582,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOUS. Compass Point set a $11.00 target price on Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upgraded Anywhere Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Anywhere Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate stock opened at $9.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

