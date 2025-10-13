ORG Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total value of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $245.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. CLSA upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.29.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

