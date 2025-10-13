Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 855,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.5% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $48,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 39,653 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 345,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.9%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.18 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average of $56.01.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

