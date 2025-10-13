Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,596 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

Lion Street Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $137.47 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

