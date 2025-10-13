Empire State Realty OP, L.P. $ESBA Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000.
Empire State Realty OP Stock Performance
NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.02 on Monday. Empire State Realty OP, L.P. has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
