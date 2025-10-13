Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in 8×8 Inc $EGHT

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 8×8 Inc (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 8X8 by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in 8X8 by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 9,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 8X8 by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,910,000. Finally, Summit Partners L P bought a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EGHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.49.

8X8 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $1.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.89. 8×8 Inc has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

In other 8X8 news, Director Elizabeth Harriet Theophille sold 24,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $49,755.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 187,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,950.65. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

