Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Shares of WFC opened at $77.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $86.65.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

