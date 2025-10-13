Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 3,353 John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $62.76 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day moving average of $60.51.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

